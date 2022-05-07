Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

DRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66.

About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.