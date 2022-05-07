Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. AON posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.09. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

