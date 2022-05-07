Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ARBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 123,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,311. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

