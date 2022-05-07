Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

