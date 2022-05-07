Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will post $88.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $89.50 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $364.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $439.15 million, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 100.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

