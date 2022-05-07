Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $7.37 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.48 billion to $26.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $132.22 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

