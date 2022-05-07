Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.50. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $5.76 on Friday, reaching $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 309,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $53,361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

