Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. National Retail Properties also posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NNN stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $79,208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.