Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

NTRS traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

