Zacks: Brokerages Expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Salesforce posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Salesforce.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.40. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $165.58 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salesforce (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.