Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. State Street posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.
Shares of STT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 1,965,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,939. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 111.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 27.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
