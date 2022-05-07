Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 614.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the period.

TME opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

