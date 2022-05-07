Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will announce $9.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of XENE opened at $27.23 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

