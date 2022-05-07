Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.21. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.