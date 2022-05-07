Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.21. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
