Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) to Sell

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.