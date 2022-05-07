Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WETF. StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.59.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.