Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Sell

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $782.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WM Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

