Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) to Sell

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCDX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

OCDX opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,734.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

