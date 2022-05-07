Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

