Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to “Buy”

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Cardlytics stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,025 shares of company stock worth $1,323,537. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

