Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

