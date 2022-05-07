Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Hold

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado."

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

