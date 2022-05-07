Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.29 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

