Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Hold

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLQT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 113.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

