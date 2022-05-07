Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Buy

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

