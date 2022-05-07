Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to “Buy”

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE UMH opened at $21.50 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.