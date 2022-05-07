Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $17.24 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.