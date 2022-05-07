Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Hold”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIT. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.24. 2,487,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,491. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

