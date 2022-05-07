Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.30.

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

