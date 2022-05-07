Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

ZLNDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 238,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

