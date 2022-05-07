Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. 3,754,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

