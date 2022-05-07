Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

