ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 102.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.