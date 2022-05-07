ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.89 million.

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 390,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,173. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIMV. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

