Zurn Water Solutions Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

