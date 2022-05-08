-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sigma Lithium.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

SGML stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

