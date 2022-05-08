-$0.01 EPS Expected for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 235,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,390. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

