-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Docebo reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

