$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.70 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.