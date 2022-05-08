$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

CWAN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 478,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,090. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,733.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.