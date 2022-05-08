-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
