-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

