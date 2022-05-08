$0.08 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.08). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $966,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Radius Health by 34.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The company has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

