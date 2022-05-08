$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EGO stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

