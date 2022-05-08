-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.01. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

JWN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.