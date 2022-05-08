$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 325,339 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $4,264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

