-$0.10 EPS Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 79.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 229,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

