-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Motus GI also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motus GI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.27 on Friday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

