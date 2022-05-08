-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC Limited ( NASDAQ:DCFC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 225,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,011. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

