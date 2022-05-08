$0.11 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

