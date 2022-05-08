-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.16. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 544,092 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.